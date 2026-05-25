<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/petrol-diesel-prices-hike-by-rs-261-and-rs-271-per-litre-for-fourth-time-4014940">Petrol and diesel prices</a> were hiked once again on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to pass on rising international oil prices to consumers.</p><p>Prices for petrol and diesel were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71. </p><p>With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy. The latest hike was on May 23 (Saturday). </p><p><strong>Here are the new petrol prices across cities in India</strong></p>.<p>Petrol prices were raised to Rs 102.12 a litre in Delhi from Rs 99.51 previously, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 95.20 per litre from Rs 92.49.</p><p>After Monday's increase, petrol at PSU pumps in Mumbai now costs Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel Rs 97.83, while prices in Kolkata rose to Rs 113.51 and Rs 99.82, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.77 and diesel at Rs 99.55.</p><p>Prices vary across states due to local taxes.</p>.<p>State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) together control 90 per cent of India's fuel market.</p><p>The back-to-back increases come after global crude oil prices surged more than 50 per cent since late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>