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Fourth fuel price hike in 10 days; petrol over Rs 110 in Bengaluru—check out latest rates in your city

Prices for petrol and diesel were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 on Monday.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 03:23 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 03:23 IST
India Newsfuel price hikedieselPetrol

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