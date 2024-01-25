France and India to discuss accord on small nuclear reactors

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Ania Nussbaum

India is aiming to cooperate with France on the development of small modular nuclear reactors, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government seeks to expand its options to curb the country’s reliance on coal.

Electricite de France SA and India’s Department of Atomic Energy are likely to complete a preliminary agreement to collaborate on the so-far largely unproven technology as French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Delhi this week, according to people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

India’s atomic energy department didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment. The country’s Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment, as did a representative for EDF. The utility’s Chief Executive Officer Luc Remont is part of a delegation traveling with Macron, according to a French official.