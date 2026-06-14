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France President Macron calls India 'nation of innovation' at Bharat Innovates event

“We respect the Make-in-India initiative. France has been part of it in diverse sectors,” Macron said.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 11:19 IST
India NewsWorld newsFranceEmmanuel MacronNarendra Modi

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