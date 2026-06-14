France President Macron calls India 'nation of innovation' at Bharat Innovates event

<p>French President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">Emmanuel Macron</a> on Sunday said that India and France have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change. He also called India a 'nation of innovation'.</p>.<p>Macron was addressing the Bharat Innovates event in Nice. He inaugurated it with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p>.Modi-Macron talks in France to focus on defence and nuclear energy .<p>“We respect the Make-in-India initiative. France has been part of it in diverse sectors,” Macron said.</p>.<p>“India is a country of innovation. India and France have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change,” he said.</p>.<p>“There is scope to expand bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector, including in the area of Small Modular Reactors,” Macron said.</p>.<p>Bharat Innovates 2026 is a flagship initiative by the Indian government designed to accelerate the country's deep-tech startups and research ventures on a global stage.</p>.<p>The event brings together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries.</p>.PM Modi arrives in France for first leg of two-nation visit.<p>Modi is currently in France, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Macron and also attend the G-7 Summit.</p>.<p>He landed in Nice on Saturday, kickstarting a week-long tour which also includes a two-day visit to Slovakia. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>