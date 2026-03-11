Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Freebies can’t replace factories

The Supreme Court’s observation is less a rebuke than a reminder. A safety net prevents a fall. Only jobs build.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 07:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 07:22 IST
Supreme CourtPoll freebies

Follow us on :

Follow Us