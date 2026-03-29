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Freedom to choose gender or law to control?

The 2026 Bill is not based on any consultation with the two key institutional bodies engaged with transgender rights — the NCTP and the Supreme Court committee.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 20:33 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 20:33 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtTransgenderLok SabhaLGBTQTransgender Rights

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