French President Emmanuel Macron maintains his fitness regime, meets celebrities in Mumbai
Besides, Macron, accompanied by Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, the First Lady, also paid tributes to the victims and martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace off the Gateway of India.
Seeing President Macron running on the streets of Mumbai, two things stand out: 1. No visible convoy, minimal security, just blending into the city and doing his thing. 2. The fitness level. Leadership needs stamina as public life is demanding. And think of our politicians 🙈! pic.twitter.com/uCuQ0XGyOc
At the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, we paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 attacks. To their families and loved ones, and to India: France stands with you. In the face of terrorism, unity and determination. pic.twitter.com/rcQ5fb93ZC