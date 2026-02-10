<p>New Delhi: French President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">Emmanuel Macron</a> will undertake a three-day visit to India beginning February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Macron will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> besides attending the AI Impact summit.</p>.<p>Both the leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, the MEA said.</p>.French navy intercepts sanctioned Russian tanker in Mediterranean, Macron says.<p>In addition, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, it said.</p>.<p>Modi and Macron will also be in Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the 'India-France Year of Innovation', the MEA said in a statement. </p>