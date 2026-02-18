<p>Mumbai: French President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/french-president-macron-jogs-at-mumbais-marine-drive-pays-homage-to-2611-attack-victims-3901642"> Emmanuel Macron</a> on Wednesday concluded his visit to India's financial capital and is now enroute to Delhi with First Lady Brigitte Macron. He had landed in Mumbai on Tuesday and engaged in bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde were present at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to see them off. </p><p>Apart from the diplomatic engagements, Macron and the French delegation also met some of India's top filmmakers and actors, pictures of which the French President shared on X.</p>.Bon appetit: Emmanuel Macron connects with Bollywood over desi ratatouille and paneer bhurji.<p>Macron, who is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19, will now attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.</p><p>Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said that PM Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 19 and as many as 20 heads of states, including Macron, will be present at the inaugural session.</p>