Fresh Centre-Ladakh talks raise hopes of political breakthrough; autonomy, constitutional safeguards discussed

<p>Srinagar: In one of the most significant rounds of political engagement since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019, the Centre on Friday held crucial talks with Ladakh leaders over demands for democratic restoration and constitutional safeguards.</p><p>The meeting between Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials and representatives of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) comes amid sustained protests in the strategically sensitive Himalayan region over statehood, Sixth Schedule and other demands after Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory from erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.</p>.With May 23 talks nearing, uncertainty clouds Centre-Ladakh dialogue.<p>While no formal agreement was announced, sources familiar with the discussions described the meeting as “positive” and said both sides explored possible mechanisms to provide Ladakh greater political and administrative autonomy within the existing Union Territory framework.</p><p>The LAB and KDA, umbrella platforms of political, religious and civil society groups from Leh and Kargil, reiterated their long-standing demands for statehood, Sixth Schedule status and constitutional protections to safeguard Ladakh’s tribal identity, fragile ecology and local employment opportunities.</p><p>According to sources, discussions also explored the possibility of a strengthened Union Territory-level governance structure with enhanced powers for elected representatives.</p><p>They said proposals under discussion included mechanisms aimed at giving greater decision-making authority to elected bodies within the existing administrative framework.</p><p>Constitutional safeguards similar to Article 371 provisions applicable in several northeastern and hill states also figured during the deliberations, sources said. Such provisions are aimed at protecting local land rights, employment opportunities and cultural identity.</p><p>Sources familiar with the talks said officials conveyed concerns regarding the financial sustainability and administrative viability of immediate statehood for Ladakh, given the Union Territory’s limited revenue base and dependence on Central assistance.</p><p>However, the Centre is understood to have indicated willingness to continue discussions on a phased political arrangement with stronger democratic institutions.</p><p>Ahead of the meeting, KDA leader Sajjad Kargili said, “We don’t want talks for the sake of talks,” reflecting growing impatience among Ladakh residents over delays in resolving the region’s political concerns.</p><p>LAB leader Gelek Phunchok had earlier said the delegation would participate in the dialogue process “with flexibility” and hoped the Centre would come forward with “positive proposals”.</p>.Dialogue, distrust, geopolitics define Ladakh’s next phase.<p>Friday’s meeting is also being viewed as politically significant because it reflects rare unity between Leh-based and Kargil-based groups, which have jointly led protests and public campaigns over the past few years despite historical regional differences.</p><p>Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who emerged as one of the prominent faces of the Ladakh movement through hunger strikes and public campaigns seeking constitutional safeguards, also participated in the consultations.</p><p>Both sides are expected to continue consultations in the coming weeks, with legal and constitutional experts likely to be involved in shaping the contours of any future political arrangement for Ladakh.</p>