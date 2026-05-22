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Fresh Centre-Ladakh talks raise hopes of political breakthrough; autonomy, constitutional safeguards discussed

According to sources, discussions also explored the possibility of a strengthened Union Territory-level governance structure with enhanced powers for elected representatives.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsLadakhMHASonam Wangchuk

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