Fresh tomatoes to hit market soon: Centre

The availability of onion in domestic market is comfortable notwithstanding marginally lower production of onion in rabi-2024 season as compared to the production last year.

The target area under Kharif onion this year is 3.61 lakh hectare which is 27 per cent higher than last year. In Karnataka, the top Kharif onion producing State, sowing is completed in 30 per cent of its targeted area of 1.50 lakh hectare and sowing is making good progress in other major producing States.

The onion currently available in the market is rabi-2024 crop, harvested during March-May, 2024. The estimated rabi-2024 production of 191 lakh tonnes is sufficient to meet the domestic consumption of about 17 lakh tonnes per month and continued restraint on export within 1 lakh tonnes per month.

The area under Kharif potato this year is targeted to increase by 12 per cent over last year. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have covered almost the entire targeted sowing area while sowing in Karnataka and other States are in good progress. As per Ministry data, 273.2 lakh tonnes of Rabi potato had been stored in cold storage this year which is sufficient to meet the consumption demand. The prices of potato regulates the rate at which it’s released from the cold storages during the storage period from March to December.