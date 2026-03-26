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Fresh trial can't be ordered without demonstrable prejudice: Supreme Court

The court said an order for a fresh trial could not be passed in a routine or mechanical manner.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 19:30 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 19:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCrime

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