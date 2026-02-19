<p>Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly-elections-2026">Kerala Assembly polls</a>, the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpim">CP(I)M</a> is facing internal trouble after former MLA P K Sasi stepped down as chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation(<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ktdc">KTDC</a>), citing “personal reasons”.</p><p>Even as Sasi, a former MLA from Shornur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/palakkad">Palakkad</a>, denied reports that he may leave the party and join the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, there are indications that he is likely to hold a meeting soon with dissident CPM local leaders and members in Palakkad.</p>.Achuthanandan's son leaves it to CPM as speculation on his candidacy in Kerala polls grows.<p>Sasi had earlier faced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suspension">suspension</a> from the party in 2018 following a sexual harassment allegation by a woman member. He was denied a ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections and was also removed from his elected party posts.</p><p>Since then, he has reportedly had differences with the party leadership. He also skipped a recent Left Front yatra led by party state secretary M V Govindan, citing health issues.</p>