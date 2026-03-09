Menu
'Frivolous': Supreme Court on pleas to study ill effect of onion and garlic

The bench questioned drafting of the pleas and asked petitioner Sachin Gupta not to file frivolous petitions in the top court.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 15:38 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 09:53 IST
