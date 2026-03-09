<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday expressed strong discontent over the "poor" drafting of five <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public-interest-litigation">public interest litigation</a>s filed by a single lawyer, and dismissed them as frivolous.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was apparently peeved with the contents of the petitioner, asked whether the lawyer drafted all these petitions in the middle of the night.</p><p>One of the pleas sought a scientific study on whether onions and garlic contain "tamasic" (negative) substances, while another sought directions to regulate allegedly harmful content in alcohol and tobacco products. </p><p>The bench questioned drafting of the pleas and asked petitioner Sachin Gupta not to file frivolous petitions in the top court. </p><p>"Do you draft all these petitions in the middle of the night," the CJI asked him in Hindi.</p><p>With regard to one of the PILs sought directions to regulate allegedly harmful content in alcohol and tobacco products, the bench said, "We go by the statutory presumption that they are statutorily obligated to print it on any liquor product that this is harmful to health."</p><p>The lawyer argued that if it is harmful, why allow its sale.</p>.'Disturbing rise in petitions being drafted with AI tools': Supreme Court expresses concerns.<p>The bench, however, said, ''If the people continue to consume it despite a statutory written warning, then what is your problem?"</p><p>The lawyer insisted that these things are harmful. "So, you want a medical prescription to be issued along with a bottle that this is the harm this will cause," the bench asked him.</p><p>One of his pleas sought directions to constitute a committee to research what constitutes "tamasic" or negative content in onion and garlic. The petition referred to the dietary practices of the Jain community, which traditionally avoids onion, garlic and root vegetables, considering them "tamasic" food.</p><p>"Why do you want to hurt the sentiments of the Jain community," the bench asked the petitioner.</p><p>The lawyer contended, it is a common issue and claimed that a divorce allegedly took place in Gujarat over the use of onions in food. </p><p>The bench said the drafting of these petitions was extremely poor, vague, and raised no substantial question of law.</p><p>"Next time you come up with this kind of frivolous petition, you will see what we will do," the bench cautioned him. </p><p>The court said it would have imposed exemplary costs on the petitioner, had he not been a lawyer.</p><p>One of his pleas sought guidelines on the declaration of classical languages. </p>