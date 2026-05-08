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From 26% to 50%: How US tariffs on Indian goods evolved from April 2025 to May 2026 | Explained

However, there are no changes to sectoral tariffs imposed under Section 232.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsUnited StatesTariffWorldTariff hikeimport duty hike

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