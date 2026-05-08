<p>New Delhi: The following is the chronology of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tariffs">additional or reciprocal tariffs </a>imposed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> on Indian goods in addition to existing duties, since April 2025.</p>.<p>Before Apr 2, 2025: Only MFN (most favoured nation) tariffs. These are standard <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/import-duty">import duties</a> imposed on goods from all trading partners on a non-discriminatory basis.</p>.<p>Apr 2 - August 6, 2025: 26 per cent (10 per cent baseline tariff and 16 per cent reciprocal tariff). It was over and above MFN duties.</p>.<p>Apr 9, 2025: US suspends tariffs for 90 days (until July 9, 2025).</p>.<p>July 31, 2025: The US announced a 25 per cent duty to be effective from August 7, 2025.</p>.<p>Aug 6, 2025: Additional 25 pc tariff imposed on Indian goods for the purchase of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russian-oil">Russian oil</a>. To be effective from August 27.</p>.Court setbacks to Trump add uncertainty to US tariffs, may slowdown BTA talks with India: Experts.<p>Aug 7- Aug 26, 2025: 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs, over and above MFN duties.</p>.<p>Aug 27, 2025 - Feb 6, 2026: 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods Feb 7 - Feb 23, 2026: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>-linked 25 per cent tariffs withdrawn. A joint India-US statement indicated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington's</a> intention to reduce tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. But the reduction was not implemented.</p>.<p>Feb 20, 2026: The US Supreme Court struck down reciprocal tariffs Feb 24, 2026, onwards: The US announced 10 per cent tariffs for 150 days. No clarity after this.</p>.<p>May 7, 2026: A US federal court struck down the 10 pc tariffs. But the decision directly applied only to three of the plaintiffs, the state of Washington and two businesses, spice company Burlap & Barrel and toy company Basic Fun. The US administration is expected to appeal against Thursday's ruling.</p>.<p>However, there are no changes to sectoral tariffs imposed under Section 232. It is 50 per cent on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/steel">steel</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aluminium">aluminium</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/copper">copper</a>; 25 per cent on certain auto components, and 100 per cent on patented <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pharma">pharma</a> for all trading partners of the US.</p>