From 5.2 to 1.9: India's fertility rate sees historic decline. Why it's a big deal

<p>India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) fell to 1.9 children per woman in 2024, dropping below the replacement level of 2.1 for the first time, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report released by the Office of the Registrar General of India in May 2026.</p><p><br>The milestone marks a significant moment in India's demographic transition and reflects a sustained decline in fertility across much of the country.</p>.Explained | The implications of India's 1.9 fertility rate.<p><strong>What is Total Fertility Rate (TFR) </strong><br><br>The TFR is the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her reproductive years. A fertility rate of about 2.1 is generally considered the replacement level required for a population to replace itself from one generation to the next in the absence of migration. If fertility falls further below that level, as it has in India, the population will, over time, begin to decline in absolute numbers.</p>.'Fallen below replacement': Elon Musk highlights India's falling birth rate, cites fertility figures.<p><br>The latest figures show that the decline is neither recent nor isolated. National fertility has steadily fallen over the past decade, dropping from 2.3 during 2012-14 to 1.9 during 2022-24, a decline of about 17.4%. The trend has been evident across both rural and urban India, underscoring the broad-based nature of the country's demographic transition. </p><p><strong>Fertility rate decline extends across States</strong><br><br>While the national figure has fallen below replacement level, fertility patterns vary across States. </p><p>Among major States and Union Territories, Bihar recorded the highest TFR at 2.9, while Delhi reported the lowest at 1.2. Several States, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, have already moved substantially below the replacement-level fertility.</p>.<p>The decline over the past decade has been particularly pronounced in some States. In Gujarat, the fertility rate plummeted by 25% — from 2.4 during 2012-14 to 1.8 during 2022-24. Tamil Nadu's fertility rate fell by 23.5%, from 1.7 during 2012-14 to 1.3 during 2022-24. Karnataka saw a decline of 21.1% as the fertility rate fell from 1.9 to 1.5 during the period. Uttar Pradesh registered a decline of 19.4%, falling from 3.1 to 2.5. West Bengal recorded an 18.8% decline, while Rajasthan saw fertility fall by 14.3%. </p><p>These trends indicate that fertility decline is no longer confined to States that historically had lower birth rates. States that once recorded relatively high fertility levels have also witnessed significant reductions over the past decade. </p><p><strong>Rural-urban divide narrows, but persists<br></strong></p><p>The SRS report shows a gap between rural and urban fertility levels. The average rural woman had 2.1 children, compared with 1.5 children in urban areas. Over the decade, rural fertility declined from 2.6 to 2.1 (19.2%), while urban fertility fell from 1.8 to 1.5 (16.7%). </p><p>The urban fertility rate is now significantly below the replacement level and remains one of the strongest indicators of changing demographic behaviour in the country.</p><p><strong>Education continues to shape fertility patterns<br></strong><br>The report also points to a strong correlation between educational attainment and fertility. Women with no formal education recorded a fertility rate of 3.2, and those who were literate registered a TFR of 1.8. Women who were graduates or above recorded a TFR of 1.6. The report shows that fertility levels generally decline as educational attainment increases.<br><br>The latest fertility milestone is part of a broader demographic shift visible over several decades. According to the SRS report, India's TFR has declined from 5.2 children per woman in 1971 to 1.9 in 2024, while the Crude Birth Rate has fallen from 36.9 per 1,000 population to 18.3 during the same period.</p><p><strong>Changing population structure<br></strong><br>The fertility decline is occurring alongside broader changes in India's population profile. According to the report, children aged 0-14 accounted for 24% of the population, while persons aged 60 and above constituted 9.7%. The working-age population, defined as those between 15 and 59 years, accounted for 66.4% of the population.</p>