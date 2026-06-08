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From 5.2 to 1.9: India's fertility rate sees historic decline. Why it's a big deal

National Total Fertility Rate down 17.4% over the past decade; Bihar records the highest fertility rate while Delhi remains the lowest, shows latest SRS report.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 13:39 IST
fertility ratesWorld Populationincreasing population

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