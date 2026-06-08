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From 9 to 4: Why Government cut subsidised LPG quota for Ujjwala beneficiaries

The decision was announced on Monday by Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsLPG

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