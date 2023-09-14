From Arnab Goswami to Sudhir Chaudhary: I.N.D.I.A bloc boycotts 14 TV anchors

A day after the I.N.D.I.A Coordination Committee’s decision, the bloc’s Working Group on Media on Thursday put out a list of 14 TV anchors on whose shows the constituents would not send their representatives.

The anchors named are Arnab Goswami (Republic TV), Aditi Tyagi (Bharat Express), Amish Devgan and Aman Chopra (News18 Hindi), Anand Narasimhan (CNN-News18), Ashok Shrivastav (DD News), Sudhir Chaudhary and Chitra Tripathi (Aaj Tak), Navika Kumar (Times Now), Gaurav Sawant and Shiv Aroor (India Today TV), Prachi Parashar (India TV), Rubika Liaquat (Bharat 24) and Sushant Sinha (Times Now Navbharat).

The decision was taken during a digital meeting of the Working Group on Media during the day, after the Coordination Committee asked to prepare a list.