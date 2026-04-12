From choruses to cooking: Asha Bhosle’s heart and kitchen was always open to friends

<p>Mumbai: If anyone visited <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asha-bhosle">Asha Bhosle</a>’s house, one thing was sure: they would get good food. If one is lucky, they will get prawns-curry or chicken-biryani. Asha Tai herself loved various kinds of food and experimented but she had a weakness for humble and simple malai since she was a little child. </p><p>Asha Tai loved cooking biryani and keema - which her late husband Rahul Dev Burman, the iconic music composer and director loved. </p><p>For friends and colleagues, her heart, kitchen and fridge were always open. </p><p>“If not a singer, I would have become a cook,” the queen of melodies once said. </p>.Remembering Asha Bhosle: 5 Lesser-known facts about Padma Vibhushan awardee singer.<p>Her father, Master Deenanath Mangeshkar was a non-vegetarian hailing from Goa, while her mother, Shevanti, was a Gujarati and a pure vegetarian. </p><p>Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle grew up in a household where creativity thrived—not just in music but also in the kitchen.</p><p>Cooking, for her, was never merely a daily chore; it was an art form, much like singing - and she was a perfectionist in that too. </p><p>Over the years, she became known among friends and colleagues in the film industry for her exceptional culinary skills, often hosting intimate gatherings where discussions revolved around cinema, music, and food. </p><p>Among her most talked-about specialties are kadhai gosht, paya curry, and dal, each prepared with a distinctive touch that reflects her instinctive understanding of spices and flavours. </p>.Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92.<p>She often said in interviews that cooking relaxes her and gives her the same satisfaction as performing on stage and that she loved hosting people. </p><p>Asha Tai ensured that her passion for food did not remain confined to her home kitchen. </p><p>Asha Bhosle ventured into the restaurant business, bringing her personal recipes and culinary philosophy to a wider audience.</p><p>Her chain of eateries, popularly known as Asha's, has established a global presence with outlets in the United Arab Emirates, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the United Kingdom. The chain’s outlets in cities like Dubai, London, and Birmingham were very popular among the Indian diaspora and foreigners. </p><p>Each restaurant reflects her personality—elegant, vibrant, and rooted in Indian tradition.</p><p>“She had a very big heart. She knew the food choices of film industry colleagues. Whoever landed at her home would be treated with good food. She herself loved food and cooked for others depending on their choices and tastes,” Navin Kumar, film industry analyst, writer and journalist, told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>In fact, Asha’s Restaurant Dubai, in its profile says it is inspired by the singer known for authentic North-West Indian cuisine. </p><p>The British Curry Awards, famously known as “The Curry Oscars,” honoured her with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising her remarkable contribution to Indian cuisine and hospitality—a defining chapter in Our Story at Asha’s Restaurant Dubai.</p><p>“Asha’s offers an award-winning dining experience that blends signature cocktails with spectacular cuisine, all set within an elegant and opulent ambience. Experience the finest Indian culinary traditions, lovingly crafted in our kitchen and brought straight to your heart,” the profile states. </p>