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From choruses to cooking: Asha Bhosle’s heart and kitchen was always open to friends

Asha Tai loved cooking biryani and keema - which her late husband Rahul Dev Burman, the iconic music composer and director loved.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsAsha Bhosle

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