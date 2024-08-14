From Delhi to Bastar, India gears up for 78th Independence Day amid tight security

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, security has been tightened across India with over 10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras and snipers deployed in Delhi and security camps set up in 13 villages in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Bastar region where the Tricolour will be hoisted for the first time on Thursday.

Police personnel checked vehicles and conducted flag marches at various places in Punjab on Wednesday while central forces maintained a tight vigil in Tripura.

In Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year, more than 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed. Mock drills were conducted in VVIP areas on Wednesday, according to officials.

Snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, a senior officer said.