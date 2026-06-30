From filing ITR to applying for passport, six financial changes to take effect from July 1

<p>Whether one is planning to file their income tax, apply for a passport or use their SBI credit card, people need to keep in mind that several financial changes will be coming into effect across the nation from July 1, 2026.</p><p><strong>Here's a look at six key financial changes taking effect this month:</strong></p><p><strong>1 - Deadline to file ITR draws closer</strong></p><p>Taxpayers who will be filing their income tax returns using ITR-1 or ITR-2 forms must keep in minds that the deadline for the same is July 31, 2026. Missing the deadline might attract a late fee which might differ according to different annual incomes.</p><p><strong>2 - Passport services to become expensive</strong></p><p>Those applying for a passport from July 1, 2026 will have to pay more than earlier. The Ministry of External Affairs has revised the service charges for normal as well as tatkaal passport applications in India and overseas too. </p><p>The fee for a normal 36-page passport has been increased to Rs 2,500 whereas for a tatkaal passport one would have to pay between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.</p><p>For a 60-page passport, the regular application fee has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 whereas for a similar tatkaal passport the fee will range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.</p>.Online filing for ITR-2 2026-27 enabled on e-Filing portal, Income Tax Dept announces.<p><strong>3 - Updating Aadhaar Email ID is free until December</strong></p><p>The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived the Rs 75 fee for updating the registered email address through the Aadhaar mobile application, from July 1 to December 31, 2026. The waiver is only for email updates made digitally through the app.</p><p><strong>4 - RBI's new rules to deal with mis-selling by banks</strong></p><p>The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is introducing a new set of rules to protect customers from mis-selling of financial products by banks. According to the new rules, customers who were sold unsuitable financial products through unfair or misleading practices will be eligible for a full refund and compensation for any financial losses.</p><p><strong>5 - SBI Card revises reward points select cards</strong></p><p>SBI Card has revised the reward points structure for its PhonePe SBI Credit Card PURPLE and PhonePe SBI Credit Card SELECT BLACK from July 1, 2026. The cardholders will face revised limits on earning reward points and more categories of transactions will no longer be eligible for reward points. </p><p><strong>6 - HDFC revises airport lounge access</strong></p><p>HDFC Bank has changed the eligibility criteria for complimentary domestic airport lounge access on its select credit cards. To receive three free lounge visits in a calendar quarter, cardholders must spend at least Rs 60,000 in the previous quarter.</p>