From G V Mavalankar to Om Birla: History of removal motions against Lok Sabha Speakers

It was not the last time that the Lower House saw MPs unsuccessfully attempting to unseat the Chair, as Hukam Singh in 1966 and Balram Jakhar in 1987 faced the ire of the Opposition.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 02:55 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 02:55 IST
India News

