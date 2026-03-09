<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> witnessed the first resolution seeking removal of the Speaker within 32 months of its constitution when a numerically weak Opposition wanted to express their ‘no-confidence’ on GV Mavalankar, the first to occupy the chair, accusing him of partisan and parroting the official line on controversial issues.</p><p>It was not the last time that the Lower House saw MPs unsuccessfully attempting to unseat the Chair, as Hukam Singh in 1966 and Balram Jakhar in 1987 faced the ire of the Opposition of almost similar charges ranging from partial in allowing adjournment motions, disallowing questions and making statements undermining MPs.</p><p>While Article 96 of the Constitution allows a Speaker facing the notice to present their views, neither Mavlankar nor Jakhar spoke in the House. The resolution against Singh was not taken up, as it attracted the support of only 22 MPs, instead of the required 50, at the time of proceeding with the debate.</p>.Azad, Moily to appear before JPC examining ONOE Bills on March 9.<p>To this league, present Lok Sabha Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Om Birla </a>will be added when the Opposition will move a resolution on Monday, accusing him of not allowing the Leader of Opposition to speak, levelling “unwarranted” allegations against women MPs, suspending Opposition MPs and “not rebuking” BJP MPs who make derogatory remarks against former Prime Ministers.</p><p>When it comes to Rajya Sabha, such resolutions never came up for debate, as only twice such a scenario – seeking removal of the Vice President, who is also the Upper House Chairman, and Deputy Chairman – emerged. In both cases, the notices – against then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in December 2024 and Deputy Chairman Harivansh in September 2020 – were rejected.</p><p>The resolution against Mavalankar was taken up on 18 December, 1954 with SS More moving it and the debate saw participation of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Leader of Opposition AK Gopalan, nominated MP Frank Anthony, NB Khare and Pt Thakur Das Bhargava. Hukam Singh, who would face a similar notice in 12 years, also spoke.</p><p>The charges against him included his handling of adjournment notices and disallowing of questions, prompting the Opposition to allege that he has “ceased to maintain an impartial attitude” while “openly espouses the version of the official spokesman on all controversial matters, which constituted a “serious danger” to the proper functioning of Lok Sabha.</p><p>The fiery debate started with Nehru saying that “more time should be allowed to the Opposition than to the Government benches”. While having some differences on certain issues with Mavlankar, he defended the Speaker though he asked Congress MPs not view the resolution with a partisan mind.</p><p>A similar resolution against Singh came on 24 November, 1966, claiming that he arbitrarily disallowed questions likely to cause “acute embarrassment to the Prime Minister, other Ministers, top Congress leaders and high government officials”. </p><p>He also faced the allegation of “usurping the privileges” of MPs by refusing to bring breach of privilege notices before the House to decide. He was also accused of abusing the disciplinary powers to prevent “exposure of the government's incompetence and misdeeds” while suppressing the Opposition.</p><p>Moving the motion against Jakhar on 15 April, 1987 , CPI(M)’s Somnath Chatterjee had said, “a muted Parliament is as much a danger to Parliamentary democracy as Executive authoritarianism.” The resolution was critical of his rulings which denied MPs the right to raise vital “Constitutional”, “procedural” and “burning” problems through adjournment motions. </p><p>Thirteen members, including then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Madhu Dantavade, Indrajit Gupta, Shivraj Patil, HKL Bhagat and Saifuddin Soz, participated in the debate, which was negated at the end. Among the speakers was P Chidambaram, the only person who participated in that debate who continues to be an MP.</p>