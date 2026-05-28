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From Karnataka to Goa: States with most CM changes since 2000

Karnataka has seen nine Chief Minister changes over the past 25 years. Uttarakhand and Jharkhand recorded the highest number with 11 CM changes in the period.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 08:27 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndian PoliticsKarnataka CMchief ministerKarnataka Chief Minister

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