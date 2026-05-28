<p>With <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka">Karnataka</a> on the cusp of a leadership change, data on Chief Minister transitions across Indian States since 2000 shows that Karnataka is among the States which have seen frequent political churns in the country. The State has seen nine Chief Minister changes over the past 25 years. </p><p>Meanwhile, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand recorded the highest number, with 11 Chief Minister changes during the period. </p><p>Here is the full list:</p>