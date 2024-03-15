From labourer to ‘Lottery King’: The rise of Santiago Martin, electoral bond's topmost donor

Martin, who began his life as a labourer in his teenage by working in Myanmar, had befriended the influential in almost every political party that mattered in states his firms function from – in Tamil Nadu, he was closely associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and in Kerala, he had a good rapport with the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

After returning from Myanmar, he founded the Martin Lottery Agencies Ltd in Coimbatore, a city that he is associated with closely till date, and there was no looking back. He began selling lottery tickets to people who wanted to become rich overnight and slowly spread his business to neighbouring states like Kerala, where sale of lottery is still a thriving business, and Karnataka, before moving to north-east and even neighbouring countries.

He came to be known as ‘Lottery king’ and continued to thrive in the business despite states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka banning the sale of lottery tickets and diversified into real estate, hospitality, satellite television channel, and software. Future Gaming still operates in 13 states where sale of lottery tickets is legal.

Martin also landed in controversies in several states, especially in Kerala, for making donations to political parties while facing allegations of defrauding the Sikkim Government of Rs 4,500 crore.

With friends across the political spectrum, Martin knew where the political wind blew and planned his move accordingly. As the BJP looked to sweep the 2014 polls, Martin’s wife Leema Rose joined the IJK of media baron and educationist Pariventhar aka Pachamuthu and appeared on stage with the then NDA Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.