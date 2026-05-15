<p>India and the United Arab Emirates agreed the framework for a strategic defence partnership on Friday during Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi'</a>s visit to the Gulf nation. </p><p>India and the UAE also signed pacts on strategic petroleum reserves and supply of liquefied petroleum gas, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.</p><p>Modi held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where he condemned the attacks on the Gulf Nation but lauded them for their restraint to such threats.<br></p> .Modi condemns attacks on UAE, signs key agreements with Gulf Nation .<p>The UAE, which hosts a prominent US military base, has been at the receiving end of Iranian strikes during the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.<br></p><p>Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs revealed a list of outcomes that will follow post the pacts signed with UAE. </p> .<p>The Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will boost India's energy security by enhancing our petroleum reserves. </p><p>There can be a potential cooperation on Liquid Natural Gas and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facilities. </p>.<p>The UAE-India's agreement on LPG can help India secure their supply of the cooking gas for long -term purposes. </p><p>This comes at a time, when India is suffering from shortage of LPG propelled by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the West Asia crisis. </p><p>This particular collaboration will help secure economic stability as well as long-term energy partnership.</p>.<p>They also signed a framework for strategic defence partnership aimed at strengthening defence industrial collaboration, boosting innovation and sharing of technology, and strengthening national and regional security. </p>.<p>The fourth agreement was regarding the setting up of Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar in Gujarat.</p><p>This deal will help in boosting ports and coastal infrastructure while strengthening the Make in India initiative. They also signed an agreement regarding arrangement on skill development in ship repair.</p> <p> The sixth one was in regards to setting up a supercomputer cluster to bolster India's AI ambitions and the seventh one is a USD 5 billion investment commitment to create stronger markets and more jobs.</p>.<p>While leaving, Modi said: "Concluding a short but highly productive visit to the UAE. Held extensive discussions with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on ways to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I am confident that the outcomes of this visit will further strengthen our friendship and contribute to growth and prosperity."</p>.<p>These agreements come at a time when the world is plagued with uncertainty regarding the West Asia war.</p>