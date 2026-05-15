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From LPG to defence partnership: Delving into India, UAE's key agreements during PM Modi's visit

India and the UAE also signed pacts on strategic petroleum reserves and supply of liquefied petroleum gas, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiUAEUnited Arab Emirates

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