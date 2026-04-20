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From May 1, CBI notices to carry QR code to verify genuineness

A senior CBI official said the QR codes will also include the notices' expiry dates.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 16:54 IST
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