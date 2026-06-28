From missiles to manuscripts, PM Modi pitches a self-reliant India

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday highlighted India's growing self-reliance across the defence, aerospace and technology sectors, citing the maiden flight of the indigenously manufactured C-295 military transport aircraft and the successful test of the Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) as key milestones.</p>.<p>Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mann-ki-baat">Mann Ki Baat</a>, Modi said June had been a significant month for India's aviation sector and reflected the country's progress towards self-reliance.</p>.<p>Referring to the C-295 programme, the Prime Minister said, "As many as 40 such aircraft are being built right here in India and this is giving new strength to MSMEs and the aerospace sector." He added that the project would also generate more employment opportunities.</p>.<p>The first made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft completed its maiden flight on June 10. The Indian Air Force is procuring 56 C-295 aircraft at an estimated cost of Rs 21,935 crore, with 40 of them being assembled by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in partnership with Airbus at its Vadodara facility.</p>.<p>Modi said the country had achieved several other milestones during the month that were a matter of pride for every Indian.</p>.<p>Recalling his participation in a naval programme in Kolkata, he said, "Recently, I got the opportunity to participate in a Navy-related programme in Kolkata. There, INS Dunagiri, INS Shanshak and INS Agrya were inducted into the Indian Navy's fleet. From the design to manufacturing of these ships, everything is indigenous."</p>.<p>He also highlighted the Defence Research and Development Organisation's successful test of the indigenous Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile in June.</p>.<p>"In other words, from the seas to the skies, our India is becoming increasingly secure and self-reliant,"he said.</p>.<p>The DRDO successfully conducted the missile's flight test off the Odisha coast on June 15. The LRLACM has been developed entirely in India, with all major subsystems designed by DRDO laboratories and industry partners.</p>.<p>Modi also thanked citizens for responding positively to his appeal made during the recent tensions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> by avoiding unnecessary purchases of gold, postponing foreign holidays and opting for carpooling.</p>.<p>"I am grateful to every citizen of the country; not only have they supported my appeal, they are also actively cooperating in every way," he said.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister reiterated his appeal to farmers to adopt chemical-free farming practices, protect agricultural land and increase the use of natural fertilisers.</p>.<p>Speaking about education, Modi said the Central Sanskrit University in Delhi would launch a B.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science to prepare young people for emerging technologies while preserving India's traditional knowledge systems.</p>.<p>"This marks a crucial step towards integrating modern technology with India's traditional knowledge," he said.</p>.<p>Highlighting the global reach of Indian culture, Modi referred to a group in the Dominican Republic called 'Brahmakamal Dominicana', formed by Spanish-speaking residents despite the country's small Indian community.</p>.<p>"The members study Vedic literature together and are learning to chant Vedic mantras. They have received no formal training on this; but they have learnt the correct pronunciation by listening to audio recordings," he said.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister also praised conservation efforts in Assam to protect the endangered Hargila bird, recalling that it was once viewed as a bad omen.</p>.<p>"Hargila was considered inauspicious in certain parts of Assam and trees housing Hargila nests were even cut down," he said, adding that biologist Purnima Devi Barman had worked to change these misconceptions.</p>.Ram mandir 'fund theft' | 'How do you know the money didn't go to him?': Priyank Kharge slams PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath.<p>"She spoke to women and explained the facts based on science; gradually, women began joining this campaign. Then, a major transformation began. The bird that was once driven away as a bad omen started becoming the identity of the villages," Modi said.</p>.<p>On sports, the Prime Minister noted that more youngsters were taking up athletics as a career and highlighted Nagaland's 'Nagaland Baby League' football initiative for children aged five to 12.</p>.<p>"It not only inspires them and nurtures their speed and talent but also helps establish their identity," he said.</p>.<p>Referring to Meghalaya's famous living root bridges, Modi said India had sought their inclusion in UNESCO's World Heritage Site Network and praised local communities for preserving them despite the challenges posed by climate change.</p>.<p>"Today, local residents look after more than 120 root bridges. Some teams inspect the condition of these bridges annually, and some individuals have even established nurseries to strengthen the surrounding areas. An entire ecosystem has thus developed around their conservation," he said.</p>.<p>He also lauded women from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district for collecting plastic waste and converting it into eco-bricks instead of waiting for outside intervention.</p>.<p>"Today, these very eco-bricks are being used to beautify public spaces. In Rajgarh, hundreds of kilograms of plastic has been recycled and put to productive use over the past few months. In other words, the plastic that once polluted the city is now contributing to its beauty, thanks to the efforts of these women," Modi said.</p>.<p>With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching in September, the Prime Minister urged people to support local artisans by buying domestically made clay idols.</p>.<p>"Therefore, I urge all of you... please make an effort to ensure that the idol of Ganpati Bappa installed in your home, society, or neighbourhood is made from the soil of our own country and crafted by the hands of our own potters and local artisans."</p>.<p>He added, "I also urge those who make Ganesh idols to prioritise clay idols, and I ask buyers to check what the idol is made of and which country it was produced in."</p>