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From missiles to manuscripts, PM Modi pitches a self-reliant India

The first made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft completed its maiden flight on June 10.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsPM ModiMann ki BaatMade in India

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