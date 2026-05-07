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From Pahalgam attack to precision strikes: How ‘Operation Sindoor’ reshaped Kashmir’s security narrative

The Pahalgam attack came at a time when the Valley was witnessing record tourist arrivals and relative calm after years of violence and political uncertainty.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirTerror attackKashmirPahalgamOperation Sindoor

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