<p>Srinagar: A year after India launched “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/operation-sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a>” in response to the deadly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terror-attack">terror attack</a>, the military operation continues to shape Kashmir’s security and political discourse, symbolising both India’s evolving counter-terror strategy and the fragile nature of peace in the Valley.</p>.<p>The operation was launched on May 7, 2025, days after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terrorists">terrorists</a> attacked tourists in the scenic resort town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, killing 26 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks on non-combatants in the region in recent years.</p>.<p>The killings shocked the country and rattled Kashmir’s booming tourism sector at the start of the summer season.</p>.<p>Indian authorities described Operation Sindoor as a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” military response targeting terror infrastructure in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).</p>.<p>According to official statements, Indian forces struck nine locations allegedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Pakistan-based groups India has long accused of orchestrating attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>For Kashmiris, however, the significance of the operation extended far beyond military strategy.</p>.<p>The Pahalgam attack came at a time when the Valley was witnessing record tourist arrivals and relative calm after years of violence and political uncertainty.</p>.<p>Hotels in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulmarg">Gulmarg</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam</a> were packed, houseboats on Dal Lake were fully booked, and thousands of families dependent on tourism believed Kashmir was finally moving toward economic stability after decades of conflict.</p>.<p>The attack abruptly shattered that sense of optimism.</p>.<p>Within hours, tourists began leaving the Valley, hotel bookings were cancelled and fears resurfaced that terrorism was regaining ground. Local traders, taxi operators and tourism stakeholders say the psychological impact of the attack was immediate and severe.</p>.Operation Sindoor signalled no terror sanctuary is safe: Indian military.<p>“There was panic because everyone knew tourism would suffer first,” said Touseef Ahmad, a hotel owner in Srinagar. “Whenever violence returns, ordinary people lose livelihoods.”</p>.<p>India’s retaliation under Operation Sindoor was seen by many residents as an attempt to restore deterrence and reassure the public that attacks targeting civilians would invite a strong response.</p>.<p>According to defence analysts, the operation also reflected India’s increasing reliance on precision warfare and advanced surveillance systems.</p>.<p>Reports later suggested that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rafale">Rafale</a> fighter jets, SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions were used during the strikes on militant facilities across the border.</p>.<p>The operation triggered several days of heightened military tension between India and Pakistan, including artillery exchanges, drone activity and air defence alerts across parts of <a href="https://www.decaanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>.</p>.<p>Residents in border districts recalled sleepless nights amid fears that the escalation could spiral into a wider conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.</p>.One year after Op Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir sees tighter security, lingering border gaps.<p>As India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the armed forces, describing the operation as a “testament of India’s firm resolve” to secure a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>Patriotic social media campaigns were also visible, while several tourists visiting the Valley said the operation had increased their confidence in the security situation.</p>.<p>Yet over the past year, Kashmir has also witnessed a gradual return to normalcy.</p>.<p>Tourism numbers recovered steadily, with authorities expecting another strong summer season this year. Srinagar’s markets are bustling again, the Tulip Garden recorded massive footfalls earlier this springband tourism operators say domestic visitors have returned despite lingering security concerns.</p>.<p>Security agencies claim infiltration attempts along the Line of Control declined in the months following the strikes.</p>.<p>Officials argue that Operation Sindoor reinforced India’s deterrence posture and signalled a shift from defensive responses to calibrated cross-border retaliation.</p>