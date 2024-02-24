From political tinder to turmoil in West Bengal's island: Decoding this week's news saga

Greetings readers!
Hold onto your hats and get ready for a rollercoaster ride through this week's news. From political swipes to island unrest, several news stories dominated this week.
Deadlock in talks continues; Farmers up the ante
The protesting farmers’ bid to march towards Delhi continued this week after the fourth round of talks failed between the farmers’ representatives and Centre.
During the negotiations, the proposed government plan included the purchase of pulses, maize, and cotton crops at MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers. However, the farmers' representatives turned down the Center's proposal and announced they would go ahead with their planned 'Dilli Chalo' march.
Meanwhile, the farmers had paused their protest march for two days after clashes with police left one protester dead. A young farmer, Subhkaran Singh, 21, died of what appeared to be a bullet wound to his head.
The death of the young farmer has further galvanised the disparate farm unions as they upped the ante, demanding murder charges against the police, as well as the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Haryana.
All eyes are now on whether the unions will decide to resume their attempted march to the national capital after a two-day pause.
SC's Chandigarh Mayor poll verdict: A fillip to democracy
This week the Supreme Court gave a much-needed fillip to our democracy and gave a highly significant judgment that capped weeks of drama which vaulted a municipal battle into the national limelight.
The top court quashed and set aside the result of the January 30 mayoral polls for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The Supreme Court declared AAP-Congress candidate Kuldeep Kumar – the joint AAP-Congress candidate in the Chandigarh mayoral election – as the winner of the Chandigarh mayoral poll after finding that the presiding officer deliberately defaced eight votes cast in his favour.
A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also slammed the presiding officer, Anil Masih, and ordered criminal proceedings to be initiated against him under Section 340 of the CrPC for defending his action before the court, saying he deliberately and unlawfully altered the course of elections.
The court also noted that it was its duty to preserve democratic principles and prevent attempts to thwart electoral democracy.
However, this victory of Congress-AAP alliance might be short-lived as one of the immediate challenges before new Mayor Kuldeep Kumar will be to survive a non-confidence motion in the House, with numbers skewed against him after BJP managed to win three AAP councillors to its side.
'UP Ke Ladke 2.0': A shot in the arm for I.N.D.I.A. bloc
In good news for the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc as it prepares to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party finally reached an agreement on seat-sharing in the key states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
After a period of hectic negotiations and public display of disagreement, both the parties reached an agreement this week. In UP, the Congress will contest 17 seats, while the remaining 63 are in the SP’s bank. In MP, SP will contest only one seat – Khajuraho – while the remaining 28 seats will go to the Congress.
On the AAP-Congress alliance front, both the parties are closing in on a seat-sharing deal for not just Delhi, but also Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh, and possibly Haryana. Although a formal statement is yet to come out, it seems that the Opposition may finally be getting its act together.
In Karnataka, BJP has offered five Lok Sabha segments to the JD(S) as part of a seat-sharing deal that may also feature candidate-swapping as the two parties get battle-ready to take on the Congress. The JD(S) had formally joined the BJP-led NDA in Sept 2023 and forged an alliance with the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
The Kamal Dilemma: Nath potential ‘political tinder’ swipe right for BJP?
Despite a wave of resignations from key leaders across the country last week, another veteran Congress leader, Kamal Nath, made headlines this week about his potential switch to the BJP.
Kamal Nath, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and nine-time MP, known for his association with three generations of the Gandhi family, appeared poised to sever ties with the grand old party. Following the disappointing outcome of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls and his removal as state party president, Nath was also denied a Rajya Sabha ticket by the party's leadership.
Throughout the week, rumors swirled about his potential defection as Nath remained elusive to media inquiries, neither confirming nor denying the speculations. The conjecture intensified as he arrived in Delhi, further fuelled by his son and Lok Sabha MP, Nakul Nath, removing "Congress" from his social media accounts.
However, the Congress breathed a sigh of relief when Nath virtually participated in a meeting to review preparations for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which is set to enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2.
As of now, Kamal Nath remains with the Congress, but uncertainty looms over his future moves, keeping the Grand Old Party on edge.
Political motives keep the pot boiling in Sandeshkhali?
A small island in the Sundarban delta in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district continues to be on the boil, with Trinamool Congress accusing the BJP of attempting to incite a riot and the Opposition targeting the state government over “inaction” against a local strongman and his associates.
The island has witnessed unprecedented protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against a local TMC leader.
Things started after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) went to Sandeshkhali to raid the home of Sheikh Shahjahan, a TMC leader, in connection with the probe into alleged irregularities in the state’s public distribution system. Shahjahan’s supporters attacked the ED team and helped Shahjahan escape.
Following the attack on the ED team, some local women demanded the immediate arrest of Shahjahan, who they accused of land-grabbing, sexual abuse, and harassment. Since then, leaders from across the party have descended into Sandeshkhali to talk to the protesting women.
Governor C V Ananda Bose, who visited Sandeshkhali on February 12, described the situation as “ghastly, shocking, and shattering”. He also submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry and called for a judicial inquiry.
On February 15, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the state Assembly that BJP had “brought in” people to “instigate” violence in Sandeshkhali and start “adivasi (ST) versus minorities (Muslim) fight”.
The island also saw a “Khalistani controversy" when a Sikh IPS officer was allegedly called “Khalistani"
Tributes pour in for Putin's fiercest foe
The news of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition to President Vladimir Putin, death on February 16 was greeted by a wave of tributes from around the world.
Hundreds of people in Russian cities streamed to ad-hoc memorials and monuments with flowers and candle to pay tribute to Navalny.
Many world leaders blamed the death on President Vladimir Putin and his government. While UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the politician calling him “the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy”, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “deeply saddened” by Navalny’s death.
Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov called the news “terrible”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also speaking in Munich, said Navalny’s death only underscored “the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built.”
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden had a private, emotional meeting with the widow and daughter of Alexei Navalny in California.
Old wine in new bottle: Pakistan’s new Prime Minister
After a fractured mandate in the February 8 general elections in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif of the PML(N) is set to be Prime Minister once more, while PPP President Asif Ali Zardari will be the President.
In the nuclear-armed nation, the constituents of the new government are the same players that made up the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance, which took office after Imran Khan's ouster in 2022.
Given the fragile nature of coalition alliance and Pakistan’s economic crisis, the new Prime Minister has its task cut.
Things are heating up, here and abroad. So stay tuned for further updates on the evolving Indian political landscape. Until next time!
Exit stage left,
DH Newsletters Team