From political tinder to turmoil in West Bengal's island: Decoding this week's news saga

SC's Chandigarh Mayor poll verdict: A fillip to democracy

This week the Supreme Court gave a much-needed fillip to our democracy and gave a highly significant judgment that capped weeks of drama which vaulted a municipal battle into the national limelight.

The top court quashed and set aside the result of the January 30 mayoral polls for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The Supreme Court declared AAP-Congress candidate Kuldeep Kumar – the joint AAP-Congress candidate in the Chandigarh mayoral election – as the winner of the Chandigarh mayoral poll after finding that the presiding officer deliberately defaced eight votes cast in his favour.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also slammed the presiding officer, Anil Masih, and ordered criminal proceedings to be initiated against him under Section 340 of the CrPC for defending his action before the court, saying he deliberately and unlawfully altered the course of elections.

The court also noted that it was its duty to preserve democratic principles and prevent attempts to thwart electoral democracy.

However, this victory of Congress-AAP alliance might be short-lived as one of the immediate challenges before new Mayor Kuldeep Kumar will be to survive a non-confidence motion in the House, with numbers skewed against him after BJP managed to win three AAP councillors to its side.