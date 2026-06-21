Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

From Siachen Glacier to Rann of Kutch: Armed forces celebrate International Day of Yoga across India

The celebrations reflected the Indian Army's ethos of discipline, resilience and wellness, while reinforcing yoga's role in promoting a healthy lifestyle and enhancing operational effectiveness.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 08:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 08:41 IST
India NewsArmyYoga

Follow us on :

Follow Us