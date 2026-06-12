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From TV to radio, Centre proposes common broadcasting regulations

A long-standing demand of the FM industry to allow it to air news would remain unmet if the draft rules are approved.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:12 IST
India NewsIndiaTVMinistry of Information and BroadcastingRadio

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