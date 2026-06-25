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From US to Italy, countries where passports are accepted as proof of citizenship

MEA underscored that India is among countries where citizens will have to produce more than just this 'travel document' to prove their citizenship.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:40 IST
IndiaPassportCitizenshipIndian Passport

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