From US to Italy, countries where passports are accepted as proof of citizenship

<p>The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday stated that an Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/passport-not-proof-of-citizenship-but-a-travel-document-mea-4050904">passport is not a proof of citizenship</a> but rather just a travel document, sparking intense debate around identity verification. This declaration has underscored that India is among countries where citizens will have to produce more than just this 'travel document' to prove their citizenship.</p><p>The Passports Act, 1967, states that a passport can be issued to an individual after necessary inquiries, and that the issuance by applicants can be refused if they are not a citizens of India. Although Section 20 of the Act says that the government can issue a passport or other travel documents to even a non-citizen if it's in the "public interest." </p><p>This exception makes it necessary for individuals to submit proofs other than passports to prove their citizenship. </p>.Explained | If a passport doesn't prove Indian citizenship, what does? .<p>Notably, laws differ from one nation to another so there's no definite law on proving citizenship with a passport, but there are several countries that generally accept them as proof of citizenship. Following is the list - </p><p>1. United States</p><p>2. United Kingdom</p><p>3. Ireland</p><p>4. Italy</p><p>5. Cyprus</p><p>6. Australia</p><p>7. New Zealand</p><p>8. Japan</p><p>9. Jamaica</p><p>10. Antigua and Barbuda</p><p>11. Barbados</p><p>12. Cuba</p><p>13. Ecuador</p><p>14. Grenada</p><p>In countries like Canada, Germany and France, passports may not be enough and travellers might have to carry additional documents. </p>