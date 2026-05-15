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From vegetables to commute: How petrol, diesel price hike could hit your pocket

With the increase, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.77 per litre and diesel Rs 90.67. In Bengaluru, petrol prices have risen to Rs 106.17 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 94.10 per litre.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 05:52 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 05:52 IST
India NewsInflationdiesel pricespetrol price

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