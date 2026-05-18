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From village student to coaching baron: Who is Prof Shivraj Motegaonkar arrested in NEET-UG paper leak case?

With his arrest in the NEET-UG paper leak case, the spotlight has shifted from his success story to the vast coaching network he built over the last two decades.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:29 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

From village student to coaching baron: Who is Prof Shivraj Motegaonkar arrested in NEET-UG paper leak case?

In one line
A once-celebrated Maharashtra coaching baron, Prof Shivraj Motegaonkar, is arrested amid the NEET-UG paper leak scandal.
Key points
Humble beginnings
Born in 1980 into a farmer’s family in Renapur, Latur, Motegaonkar rose from rural roots to become a gold medal-winning M.Sc. Chemistry scholar.
Coaching empire
Founded the RCC Pattern in 2003, expanding from chemistry coaching to a multi-city network preparing students for NEET, JEE, and MHT-CET.
Influential educator
Known as 'M Sir' or 'Motegaonkar Sir', he built a reputation for conceptual clarity and motivational teaching, amassing a vast social media following.
Political connections
Regarded as an influential figure in Maharashtra’s private education sector, with close ties to politicians across party lines.
Scrutiny over scandal
His arrest in the NEET-UG paper leak case has shifted focus from his success to the commercialisation and opacity of India’s coaching industry.
Key statistics
2003
Year RCC Pattern was founded
1980
Birth year of Prof Motegaonkar
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsNEETPaper Leak

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