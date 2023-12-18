From water conservation to cleanliness: PM Modi puts forth 9 'requests' before people

"Fourth - Promote local, local products as much as possible, use only Made in India products. Fifth - As much as possible, first see your own country, travel around in your own country and if you want to go to another country, then you should not feel like going abroad until you see the whole country. And these days, I keep telling even big rich people that why are they getting married at destinations in foreign countries, so I said 'Wed in India', 'Get married in India'," he said.