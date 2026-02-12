<p>New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSA) officials have warned a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mcdonalds">McDonald’s</a> outlet in Jaipur after an inspection found cooking oil unfit for consumption and rotten tomatoes in storage, prompting regulators to seize samples for testing, an official told Reuters.</p><p>During an inspection at the outlet on Monday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaipur">Jaipur</a>, a tourist hotspot in the desert state of Rajasthan, inspectors found 40 litres of oil repeatedly used in cooking and unfit of consumption, government food safety officer Sushil Chotwani said.</p><p>That breached food safety norms and "officials collected oil samples for further testing," Chotwani said.</p>.McDonald’s opens one of its largest corporate offices outside US in Hyderabad.<p>McDonald's spokesperson in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> did not respond to Reuters queries outside regular business hours.</p><p>Its franchise for North and East India, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, said it was cooperating with the authorities and followed "rigorous McDonald’s global standards."</p><p>Chotwani said McDonald's was issued a warning and given 14 days to fix its practices at the outlet or face further "strict" action.</p><p>Officials would "inspect more McDonald's outlets in the city," he said.</p><p>Food adulteration is often reported across India, but safety lapses at high-profile brands like McDonald's are rare.</p><p>McDonald's is one of India’s most popular restaurant chains, with hundreds outlets that draw customers with its burgers and other offerings.</p>