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FSSAI seeks six weeks from Supreme Court to submit proposal on food packet nutrition labelling

The response came in the wake of Supreme Court on February 10 informing the regulator that the exercise undertaken by the authority so far “has not yielded any positive or good result.”
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtFSSAI

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