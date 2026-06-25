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FTA with UK most comprehensive agreement so far: Piyush Goyal

“The UK free trade agreement will be the first most comprehensive agreement that India has entered into so far,” said Goyal.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:13 IST
India NewsUnited KingdomPiyush GoyalbusinessFree Trade AgreementsFTA

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