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'Fuel conservation steps': Supreme Court to hear cases virtually on Mondays, Fridays

The apex court judges also "unanimously resolved" to encourage car-pooling arrangements among themselves to ensure optimum fuel utilisation.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 14:13 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtvideo conferencing

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