'Fuel conservation steps': Supreme Court to hear cases virtually on Mondays, Fridays

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday decided to hear cases exclusively through video conference on Mondays and Fridays, while bringing in a series of immediate administrative measures, including car-pooling by judges, and partial work-from-home arrangements for Registry staff.</p><p>Acting in accordance with the Union government's fuel conservation steps, the Supreme Court Secretary General Bharat Parashar said the steps were being implemented pursuant to an Office Memorandum of May 12, 2026 issued by the Department of Personnel and Training in the light of the fuel crisis following the US-Iran conflict.</p><p>The apex court judges also "unanimously resolved" to encourage car-pooling arrangements among themselves to ensure optimum fuel utilisation.</p><p>The development followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to cut down avoidable expenditure due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.</p><p>"Matters listed on miscellaneous days (i.e. on Mondays, Fridays, or or such other days as declared to be miscellaneous), and matters listed during the court's partial working days, shall be heard by video-conferencing only,” the circular issued by the apex court said.</p><p>It also stated that the registry would ensure that links for the video-conferencing are sent in a timely manner, maintain stable video-conferencing facilities and extend timely technical assistance so as to avoid any inconvenience to the court.</p>.Power ministry urges PSUs to consider one-day work-from-home option.<p>“To ensure optimum utilisation of fuel, the judges of the Supreme Court have unanimously resolved to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves,” the circular said.</p><p>It said that till further orders, up to 50 per cent of staff in each branch/section of the registry are permitted to work from home for up to two days per week, provided that the remaining staff remain available in the office to ensure uninterrupted functioning.</p><p>“The registrar concerned would ensure that a weekly roster is prepared before the commencement of the week," it said.</p><p>Staff who are permitted to work from home are directed to remain available on the telephone and be ready to attend the office, in case of requirement, at any time. The concerned officers shall also ensure the timely completion of various tasks assigned to them, the circular stated.</p><p>It also said that if, after considering the essential nature of the work in a branch or section, the concerned registrar is of the opinion that a work-from-home arrangement is not effective, the registrar may restrict or modify such arrangements for that branch or section.</p>