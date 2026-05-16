<p>Following the hike in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/petrol">petrol </a>and diesel prices on Friday, the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has called for a temporary shutdown of app-based services from 12 pm to 5 pm on Saturday. </p><p>The Union has demanded an increase in per-kilometre rates from both government and app based platforms, fearing widespread distress among <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gig%20workers">gig workers </a>due to the fuel price hike. </p><p>It stated that the shutdown is intended to peacefully highlight the difficulties being faced by delivery workers, drivers and app-based service workers due to increasing operational expenses and inadequate compensation structures.</p>.Karnataka gig workers fear impact of petrol price hike as orders, income drop.<p>Union President Seema Singh termed the hike as a "direct blow" to gig workers, who are already working in severe heatwave conditions in some parts of the country. </p><p>"Delivery workers for Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and others simply cannot bear this," she said, urging the government and companies to declare a minimum service rate of Rs 20 per kilometre. </p><p>Further, National Coordinator Nirmal Gorana explained the scale of the crisis, saying about 1.2 crore gig workers, who are reliant on motorbike and scooters for daily earnings, are among the worst hit. </p><p>"Fuel, maintenance, and vehicle costs have soared while companies have not adjusted payments proportionally. Women gig workers, delivery personnel, and drivers are particularly affected, with many logging 10-14 hour days in harsh traffic and weather," Gorana said.</p>.<p> The Union said that the hike would reduce the already unstable and insufficient earnings of gig and platform workers, adding that it had submitted a memorandum before the Indian government, concerned authorities and digital platforms seeking immediate intervention in the matter. </p><p>"The Union has requested the Government of India to issue appropriate directions and advisory measures to app-based and digital platform companies for revision and increase of delivery charges and kilometre-based payment rates so that the entire burden of rising fuel costs is not imposed upon workers," it said in a statement. </p>.From vegetables to commute: How petrol, diesel price hike could hit your pocket.<p>The Union has also submitted memorandums to Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Dunzo, Urban Company, Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter, Amazon Flex, Instamart and other digital platform companies seeking immediate revision of payment structures, increase in kilometre-based delivery rates and reasonable compensation towards rising fuel expenses incurred by workers. </p><p>The government on Thursday hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each, resulting in the first major increase since 2022. </p><p>Petrol in Delhi now costs approximately Rs 97.77 per litre and diesel Rs 90.67. In Bengaluru, petrol is now priced at Rs 106.17, while diesel costs Rs 94.10. </p><p>The surge comes amid rising international crude oil prices as the ongoing conflict in West Asia sees no end. The war in Iran, launched by the US and Israel, has disrupted global oil supplies as the Strait of Hormuz remains shut. Earlier, increase in LPG cylinder prices resulted in burden on several sectors. </p>