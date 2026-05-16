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Fuel price hike | Gig workers' Union calls for temporary shutdown today

Union President Seema Singh termed the hike as a 'direct blow' to gig workers, who are already working in severe heatwave conditions in some parts of the country.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 03:59 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 03:59 IST
India Newsgig workersdiesel pricespetrol price

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