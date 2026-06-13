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Fuel prices in India declined 3.1% between May 2022-May 2026: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri

India saw a net decline of 3.1 per cent between May 2022 and May 2026, even as prices rose significantly in several other countries.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:30 IST
IranIndiaHardeep Singh PuriFuel Prices

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