Fuel prices in India declined 3.1% between May 2022-May 2026: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri

<p>New Delhi: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hardeep%20singh%20puri">Hardeep Singh Puri </a>stated on Saturday that fuel prices in India saw a net decline of 3.1 per cent between May 2022 and May 2026, even as prices rose significantly in several other countries.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Ludhiana, Puri noted that international oil prices increased amid the Iran conflict. He provided comparative figures for fuel price changes from May 2022 to May 2026: Pakistan: +70%,Sri Lanka: +66%,France: +47%,Italy: +46%,Bangladesh: +36% and United States: +35%.</p><p>“In India, prices dropped by 3.1 per cent during this period,” Puri said.</p><p>He attributed the relatively stable or lower prices to reductions in central excise duty implemented by the government in November 2021, May 2022, and more recently.</p><p>Puri mentioned a recent cut of Rs 10 per litre in excise duty on petrol and diesel, which resulted in a budgetary impact of about Rs 1 lakh crore.</p>.Retail inflation rises to 3.93% in May on higher food, fuel prices.<p>He contrasted this with a cumulative price increase of Rs 7.60 per litre at one point, noting that India, along with Japan, saw among the lowest rises in fuel prices globally.</p><p>On the decision to cap daily diesel sales at 200 litres, the minister said it was aimed at preventing black marketing.</p><p>Puri added that the country holds comfortable reserves, with crude oil and natural gas stocks covering over 60 days. For LPG, domestic production has increased from 32,000 metric tonnes to 54,000 metric tonnes per day, reducing reliance on imports. LPG stocks currently stand at 75-80 days, he said.</p><p>The minister encouraged LPG consumers to shift to piped natural gas where possible. Regarding E85 fuel (85 per cent ethanol-blended petrol), he said there are currently 47 such dispensing pumps in the National Capital Region. The number is planned to rise to 500 by December 2026 and to 5,000 by December 2027, he said. </p>