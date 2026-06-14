Fuel prices to be reviewed based on availability of crude oil supply: Suresh Gopi

<p>Thrissur, Kerala: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suresh-gopi">Suresh Gopi</a> on Sunday said fuel prices would be reviewed based on the availability of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">crude oil</a> supplies.</p>.<p>Replying to reporters' questions on a possible revision in fuel prices, Gopi said the situation would be assessed based on crude oil supplies.</p>.<p>“Let us see the supply of crude oil. We have the minister concerned, Hardeep Singh Puri. Let it come,” he said.</p>.Crude oil falls nearly 2% in futures trade as Trump halts Iran strike plans.<p>He also asked reporters whether they had the role of a supervisory ministry.</p>.<p>Fuel prices, including petrol, diesel and LPG, have witnessed hikes in recent weeks.</p>.<p>The increase followed disruptions in crude oil and natural gas supplies linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.</p>