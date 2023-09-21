Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi transferred to privately-run prison in London

The 52-year-old former billionaire was due to appear at a magistrates’ court hearing in relation legal costs, or fines, amounting to £150,247.00 ordered by the High Court in London related to his failed extradition appeal proceedings. However, the case had to be adjourned at the last moment to November as Barkingside Magistrates’ Court in east London was unable to track down Nirav in time for his videolink appearance.