<p>New Delhi: Rashid Naseem, a fugitive economic offender wanted in an alleged investment fraud case registered by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, has been arrested in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">UAE</a>, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>A Special PMLA (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prevention-of-money-laundering-act">Prevention of Money Laundering Act</a>) court in Lucknow had declared Naseem, the promoter of real estate firm Shine City Group, an outlaw under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) in April last year.</p>.<p>The probe relates to a money laundering case initiated after the Enforcement Directorate took cognisance of 554 cases registered by Uttar Pradesh Police against Naseem and the Lucknow-based Shine City group of companies.</p>.<p>They alleged that funds worth Rs 800-1,000 crore were collected through fraudulent real estate schemes and multi-level marketing with the promise of high returns.</p>.<p>Officials said the UAE authorities have arrested Naseem in Dubai.</p>.<p>In January 2026, Enforcement Directorate officials had submitted a dossier against him to the UAE officials, they told PTI.</p>.<p>The dossier contained the PMLA and FEOA proceedings undertaken against him in India, they added.</p>.<p>In a statement issued earlier, the agency had said that Naseem "deliberately" dodged investigation and failed to appear despite the issuance of a summons. He ultimately fled India through Nepal and has been residing in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dubai">Dubai</a>.</p>.<p>In December 2025, the Lucknow court had also ordered the confiscation of Naseem's assets worth Rs 127.98 crore as part of the FEOA proceedings against him.</p>