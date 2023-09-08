'Full-scale assault' on democratic institutions of India: Rahul Gandhi in Europe

The BJP has previously dubbed Gandhi as the 'present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity' who went overseas seeking help from foreign forces to become a 'nawab' in India. The ruling party had also said that Gandhi has insulted and defamed India with his comments about India overseas, saying, 'People have not given this right to him.' Asked about the reaction of the European parliamentarians to some of these issues, he replied: “They were very concerned and they felt that there is an attempt to stifle the democratic structures of India, for sure. I mean, they were very, very clear with us.”

Gandhi said he has had “fruitful” conversations with parliamentarians and members of the diaspora at the start of his European tour, which is part of a wider initiative to travel around the world with the Opposition’s vision.