Functional disability, not just medical percentage, key in accident compensation: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: In an important judgment that could benefit victims of road accidents, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=supreme%20court">Supreme Court</a> has held that compensation for permanent disability must be assessed based on the actual loss of earning capacity linked to the claimant’s specific occupation, rather than solely relying on the medical percentage of disability.</p><p>A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N V Anjaria enhanced the compensation awarded to Shankar Dutt, a carpenter who lost his right leg below the knee in a 2004 road accident, to Rs 35,95,923 with 6 per cent annual interest from the date of filing the claim petition. Dutt’s motorcycle was hit by a jeep driven rashly and negligently. </p><p>Following the accident, he underwent amputation, which severely curtailed his ability to continue working as a skilled carpenter.</p><p>The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had initially awarded him Rs 4,77,823. The Uttarakhand High Court raised it to Rs 11,51,423. Dissatisfied, Dutt approached the Supreme Court seeking further enhancement, contending that the amputation had rendered him completely unable to pursue his profession.</p><p>Emphasising that a carpenter is a skilled artisan whose livelihood depends on manual dexterity and expertise in working with wood, the court observed that the functional impact of the injury on his occupation was total.</p><p>“The disability of the appellant has to be appreciated and assessed in the context of the occupation of the appellant... The functional disability of the appellant claimant has to be taken properly and reasonably at 100 per cent,” the bench ruled.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row | 'Completely exposed': Congress seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe, dissolution of Trust .<p>The court noted that while the medical disability was certified at 70 per cent, it did not reflect the real economic loss suffered by Dutt, who could no longer practise his craft effectively.</p><p>Referring to earlier judgments, including Jagdish vs Mohan (2018), the bench underscored that compensation must adequately cover not just medical expenses and loss of income — including future prospects — but also pain, suffering, trauma, and the inability to lead a normal life.</p><p>The top court criticised the High Court for restricting Dutt’s notional monthly income to Rs 5,000, pointing out that his evidence of earning Rs 8,000–10,000 per month had gone largely unchallenged. </p><p>It maintained the multiplier of 15, considering his age of 38 at the time of the accident.</p><p>In a notable addition, the Supreme Court awarded Rs 10 lakh specifically towards the cost and lifetime maintenance of an artificial leg. </p><p>The bench observed that a prosthetic limb requires periodic replacement and repairs, and adequate compensation on this count is essential to help the victim regain some semblance of normalcy.</p><p>“Amputation of a limb from the human body has its own effect on the working ability, earning capacity and quality of life in general,” the court said.</p><p>The June 24, 2026 ruling reiterated that the quantum of compensation must correspond directly to the loss of earning capacity, viewed through the lens of the claimant’s socio-economic background and the specific demands of their vocation.</p><p>With this order, the Supreme Court has sent a clear message that courts should adopt a realistic and humane approach while determining just compensation in motor accident cases, particularly for skilled workers whose livelihoods are devastated by disabilities that medical certificates alone may not fully capture.</p>