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Functional disability, not just medical percentage, key in accident compensation: Supreme Court

“Amputation of a limb from the human body has its own effect on the working ability, earning capacity and quality of life in general,” the court said.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 11:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDisability

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