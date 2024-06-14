G-7 Summit: PM Modi arrives in Italy for Outreach meet, bilateral talks with world leaders

Bari (Italy): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Apulia, southern Italy, to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks on a wide range of issues with world leaders on Friday.

During his day-long visit, Modi will be participating in a summit session entitled Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean to be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis. The Pope is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Modi, who has a series of meetings scheduled with the world leaders on the sidelines of the summit being held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia.

"I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and discussing a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better and improving lives of people," said Modi, in a departure statement on Thursday evening.