G-Shock unveils 'Rise Above the Shocks' campaign with brand ambassador Shubman Gill

The 2100 series represents a new-age renaissance in G-Shock, laying the bedrock foundation for G-Shock’s empowering 40 years of evolution in the world of timepieces.

The series stands out with its contemporary design, featuring an octagonal bezel with slimmer construction, utilising lighter materials like carbon core guard, which makes the watch extremely high in aesthetics yet heavy in durability. This design caters to the preferences of a younger, fashion-conscious audience.

GA-2100-1A1, the watch worn by Shubman Gill in the campaign is the all-black embodiment of the 2100 series and is extremely popular among both new buyers and G-Shock aficionados alike.

The idea of "Rise Above the Shocks" revolves around celebrating the indomitable spirit of individuals who overcome challenges and adversities with determination, much like the iconic G-Shock watches that withstand shocks and extreme conditions. The creative idea blends the spirit of cricket, stories of resilience, and digital engagement with Shubman Gill at the forefront to connect with every watch and streetwear enthusiast and establish G-Shock as an emblem of tenacity, style, and triumph.

The event was graced by the presence of experts in horology, watch enthusiasts and brand loyalists. The event included a special product showcase area highlighting G-Shock's exclusive 40th-anniversary collections, the Masterpiece series, and other highly coveted product lines. As attendees marveled at the brand's impressive four decades of innovation, influencers seized the opportunity to capture their memories next to the life-sized GA-2100-1A1 installation, symbolising innovation, authenticity, and a significant cultural revolution.