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G1 would have completed ribbon-cuttings: Cong's dig at EC

The Congress frequently uses the term 'G2' to take swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who are both from Gujarat.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsElection CommissionEC

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