G20: A summit under the shadow of a war

“I am confident that when the G20 leaders meet in the holy land of Bhagwan Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi next year, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Bali in Indonesia on November 15, 2022. He was speaking at the 17th G20 summit, which saw the United States and the rest of the West taking on Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine. The summit ended with the G20 adopting the ‘Bali Declaration’ after much wrangling over the paragraph on the war in Ukraine.

Ten months after he took over the G20 presidential gavel from President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Modi is now set to host the leaders of the intergovernmental forum for its 18th summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The war is still raging in Ukraine. The geopolitical divide triggered by the conflict deepened over the past few months. The war had a profound impact on the economy and exacerbated food and energy insecurity around the world.

India has been drawing flak from the West for not joining the US and others in condemning Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. It refrained from criticising Moscow, apparently in view of its deep Cold War era ties with Russia, particularly its decades-old dependence on the former Soviet Union nation for defence equipment, including high-tech military hardware.