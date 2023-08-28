G20 calls for keeping watch on auction houses, galleries to curb heritage theft

Ahead of the 18th G20 summit in New Delhi, the culture ministers of the intergovernmental forum’s 19 members and the representative of the European Union recently met in Varanasi and stressed open and inclusive dialogue on the return and restitution of cultural properties.

They took note of the progress made at national, regional or international levels towards resolving issues and enabling the recovery and restitution of cultural properties to their countries and communities of origin, particularly through bilateral dialogues and multilateral mechanisms provided by Unesco and other international organisations.

New Delhi has been focussing on stepping up international cooperation in curbing the smuggling of antiquities after taking over the G20 presidency in December 2022.